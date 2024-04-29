Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3,047.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,105 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

