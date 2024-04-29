Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,047.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,273,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 103,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 573,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,808. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH).

