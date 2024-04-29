Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Choreo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $125,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.32. 82,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

