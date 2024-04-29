Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Mather Group LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $186,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.14. 45,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average is $235.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

