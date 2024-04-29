Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.