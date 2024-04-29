Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock opened at $251.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

