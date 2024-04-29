Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.77. 757,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,379. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

