Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $265,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,396 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 617,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.