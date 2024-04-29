Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV opened at $158.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

