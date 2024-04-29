Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $40.06 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

