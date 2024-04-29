VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VAT Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VACNY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,730. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

VAT Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

