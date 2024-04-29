Venom One Day Volume Reaches $10.47 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Venom has a market capitalization of $650.94 million and $10.47 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.34417008 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,937,476.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

