Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Veritex stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 363,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

