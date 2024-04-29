Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

