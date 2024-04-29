Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

