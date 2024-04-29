Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

DSP stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.63. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

