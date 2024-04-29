Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 4.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. 33,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 125,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 185.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

