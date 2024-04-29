Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Director Linda M. Houston Purchases 1,000 Shares

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) Director Linda M. Houston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at $294,357.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,780. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.37. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

