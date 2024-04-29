Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the March 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 954,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIO opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

