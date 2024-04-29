Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $250.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $4.68 on Monday, reaching $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.94. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.