Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 394,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,190,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Warby Parker by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after buying an additional 219,160 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

