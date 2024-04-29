Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.57%.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
