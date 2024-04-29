Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $443.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.36 and its 200-day moving average is $399.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12-month low of $315.17 and a 12-month high of $451.29.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.