Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,642.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

