Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 784,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,672. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

