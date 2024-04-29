Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MaxLinear (MXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) recently:

4/25/2024 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2024 – MaxLinear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – MaxLinear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MXL traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Get MaxLinear Inc alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.