Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MaxLinear (MXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) recently:
- 4/25/2024 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – MaxLinear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – MaxLinear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
MaxLinear Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE MXL traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.98.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
