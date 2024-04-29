Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Century Casinos (CNTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2024 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/11/2024 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/10/2024 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/8/2024 – Century Casinos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Century Casinos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
