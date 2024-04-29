Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $80.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,933,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

