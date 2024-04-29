Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

