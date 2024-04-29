WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $24.13 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.
WesBanco Company Profile
