Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
