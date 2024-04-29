Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 359,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 510,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

