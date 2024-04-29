Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNEB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.