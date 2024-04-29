Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

