Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Rogerio Mendonca Sells 3,965 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 143,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,984. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

