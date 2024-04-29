Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE WY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,667. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

