Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

