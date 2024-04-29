Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFCF opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

