Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

