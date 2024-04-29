Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.32. 278,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,958. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $319.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.52.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.