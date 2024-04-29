WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Position Raised by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,590. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

