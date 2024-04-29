WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of WiMi Hologram Cloud worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

WIMI stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

