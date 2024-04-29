Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTFCM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,421. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

