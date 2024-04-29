WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WT. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. 588,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,434. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $8,342,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.