WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 121,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 400,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

