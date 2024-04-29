WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
WonderFi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 1,016,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About WonderFi Technologies
