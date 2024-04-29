Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173.33 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $926.15 million and $173.33 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00007458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 142,318,194.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,868,014 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 198,613,484.70295906 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.61761862 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $167,007,588.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.