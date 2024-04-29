YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading Up 5.4%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 338,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,655,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

