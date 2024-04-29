YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

YouGov Price Performance

YouGov stock remained flat at $13.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. YouGov has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.