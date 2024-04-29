Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $43.42 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $365.31 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $22.37 or 0.00035568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.