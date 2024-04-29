Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Trimmed by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 361,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,137. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

