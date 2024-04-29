Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 355,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,554. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

